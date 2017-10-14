With the help of a huge day from Karan Higdon, No. 17 Michigan (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) survived a test at Indiana (3-3, 0-3) to ultimately get a 27-20 overtime win.

Higdon rushed for 200 yards on 25 carries and scored three touchdowns, including a game-winning 25-yard score in overtime.

Higdon takes it 25 yards for a TD on the first play of overtime! #UpsetAlert pic.twitter.com/esfVrozxXr — Nolan (@nolankisting) October 14, 2017

Indiana's bid to send the game to a second overtime was ended when Peyton Ramsey threw an interception in the end zone on fourth down.

Michigan, which was coming off a home loss to rival Michigan State, again struggled mightily in the passing game, as John O'Korn managed just 58 passing yards total. The offense will have to be more well-rounded ahead of next week's showdown at No. 3 Penn State.

Indiana's Griffin Oakes nailed a 46-yard field goal with no time on the clock to send the game to overtime at 20-20.

Overtime!



A 46-yard field goal on the final play of regulation has IU and Michigan playing extra time. Catch it on ABC or the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/gxH78a3O8P — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) October 14, 2017

While their performances have left a lot to be desired, Michigan's hopes at a Big Ten East title are still alive. A win next week in Happy Valley would go a long way toward that goal.

The last time these two team met at Indiana's Memorial Stadium, the game also wasn't decided in regulation. In 2015, the Wolverines won 49-41 in double overtime.