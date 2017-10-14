Michigan Survives in Overtime at Indiana, Keeps Big Ten Hopes Alive

Michigan survived a test at Indiana to ultimately get a 27-20 win in overtime. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 14, 2017

With the help of a huge day from Karan Higdon, No. 17 Michigan (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) survived a test at Indiana (3-3, 0-3) to ultimately get a 27-20 overtime win. 

Higdon rushed for 200 yards on 25 carries and scored three touchdowns, including a game-winning 25-yard score in overtime.

Indiana's bid to send the game to a second overtime was ended when Peyton Ramsey threw an interception in the end zone on fourth down. 

Michigan, which was coming off a home loss to rival Michigan State, again struggled mightily in the passing game, as John O'Korn managed just 58 passing yards total. The offense will have to be more well-rounded ahead of next week's showdown at No. 3 Penn State. 

Indiana's Griffin Oakes nailed a 46-yard field goal with no time on the clock to send the game to overtime at 20-20.

While their performances have left a lot to be desired, Michigan's hopes at a Big Ten East title are still alive. A win next week in Happy Valley would go a long way toward that goal.

The last time these two team met at Indiana's Memorial Stadium, the game also wasn't decided in regulation. In 2015, the Wolverines won 49-41 in double overtime. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters