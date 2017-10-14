Ohio State travel to Memorial Stadium on Saturday to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a Big 10 matchup.

Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 Big 10) enters Saturday winners of their last four games behind an electric offense. Last week, the Buckeyes defeated Maryland 62-14. Quarterback J.T. Barrett has thrown for 1513 yards and 16 touchdowns against just one interception on the season and running back J.K. Dobbins has added four touchdowns of his own. The Ohio State offense has scored almost 46 points per game through six games and will look to do more of the same against a struggling Nebraska defense.

Nebraska (3-3, 2-1 Big 10) is coming off a 38-17 loss to No. 9 Wisconsin at home last week. While the Cornhusker offense is scoring a modest 27.8 points per game, their defense is allowing 26.7 points per game including 147 rushing yards per game. Two of Nebraska's three wins came against Rutgers and Illinois.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Saturday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

