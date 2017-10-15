This Rabbit Invading the Field at Stanford-Oregon is Peak #Pac12AfterDark

Quickly

  • 'It's at the 10. The 5! Go Rabbit Ears!'
By Kellen Becoats
October 15, 2017

Sometimes it's hard to watch the Pac-12 if you don't live on the west coast. Many a game has disappeared into heralded #Pac12AfterDark territory with fans waking up to realize something crazy happened in the Pacific Time Zone that they had slept through.

Enter: Saturday night's game between Oregon and No. 23 Stanford—a game that BEGAN at 11:10 p.m. EST. 

An unremarkable game that saw Stanford already running away with it, 21-7, late in the first quarter had a flash of brilliance as a rabbit ran across the field and held up play for a couple minutes. And the only thing better than the run was the broadcasting call on said run.

And to answer Oregon's question, he most certainly didn't buy a ticket. 

Long Live #Pac12AfterDark.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters