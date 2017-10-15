Sometimes it's hard to watch the Pac-12 if you don't live on the west coast. Many a game has disappeared into heralded #Pac12AfterDark territory with fans waking up to realize something crazy happened in the Pacific Time Zone that they had slept through.

Enter: Saturday night's game between Oregon and No. 23 Stanford—a game that BEGAN at 11:10 p.m. EST.

An unremarkable game that saw Stanford already running away with it, 21-7, late in the first quarter had a flash of brilliance as a rabbit ran across the field and held up play for a couple minutes. And the only thing better than the run was the broadcasting call on said run.

Beautiful call on the jackrabbit TD by @TimBrando here pic.twitter.com/dQEKwmu1Wq — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 15, 2017

Do you think he bought a ticket? #Pac12AfterDark pic.twitter.com/WaorCu4Gem — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) October 15, 2017

And to answer Oregon's question, he most certainly didn't buy a ticket.

Long Live #Pac12AfterDark.