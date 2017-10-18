Louisville trustees have fired athletic director Tom Jurich in the wake of his involvement in the FBI's investigation into a college basketball corruption scheme.

The Board of Trustees voted 10-3 on Wednesday to fire Jurich after 20 years as the school's AD. Jurich, 61, had been placed on paid administrative Sept. 27 by interim university President Greg Postel. Louisville's Athletic Association fired men's basketball coach Rick Pitino on Monday.

Jurich shepherded Louisville's 2014 entry into the Atlantic Coast Conference. He also was responsible for facility upgrades and saw numerous sports thrive under coaches he hired.

Vince Tyra was named acting AD since Oct. 3, a move the Athletic Association approved on Monday before firing Pitino.

Louisville's acknowledgment of being part of a federal probe into bribery of college recruits proved to be Jurich's undoing. Postel's Sept. 27 disciplinary letter to the AD called allegations in the complaint "disturbing and unprecedented." His letter also called "unacceptable" the level of misconduct, alleged criminal activity and the negative attention it has brought to Louisville.

Postel also criticized Jurich for failing to update or consult the athletic board about his negotiation of the department's sponsorship extension with Adidas.

Jurich's lawyer, Alison M. Stemler, disputed Postel's allegations in a letter that also questioned whether school's disciplinary action might violate a contract clause.