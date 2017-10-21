It doesn’t get much weirder — or cooler — than this.
One of the more unusual touchdowns you’ll ever see happened on Saturday as UCLA took on Oregon.
Bruins tailback Bolu Olorunfunmi took it in for a nice rushing score that featured quality blocking from his linemen, a giant hole, and was punctuated by actually riding a defensive back — jumping onto his shoulders — and vaulting into the end zone.
It’s easier to watch than describe, honestly.
😱 Bolu Olorunfunmi! Just WOW. #UOvsUCLA@UCLAFootball with the lead.— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) October 21, 2017
Watch: https://t.co/ZLABag9Ytt pic.twitter.com/8Xmi2PDINl
Oh. My. pic.twitter.com/uuEmFlW0Wz— George Schroeder (@GeorgeSchroeder) October 21, 2017
This doesn’t even work when you hit the jump button in football video games, so he should probaby get an extra point for this.