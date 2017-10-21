One of the more unusual touchdowns you’ll ever see happened on Saturday as UCLA took on Oregon.

Bruins tailback Bolu Olorunfunmi took it in for a nice rushing score that featured quality blocking from his linemen, a giant hole, and was punctuated by actually riding a defensive back — jumping onto his shoulders — and vaulting into the end zone.

It’s easier to watch than describe, honestly.

This doesn’t even work when you hit the jump button in football video games, so he should probaby get an extra point for this.