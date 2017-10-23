Watching coaches dance with their players never gets old.

Monte Kiffin, a defensive assistant at Florida Atlantic University, is 77 years old. But that didn't stop him from busting a move with his team after FAU broke their school record for points in a game with a 69-31 victory over North Texas on Saturday.

You know it's a big win when Monte Kiffin breaks it down. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/JoQvi8kspw — FAU Football (@FAU_Football) October 23, 2017

Monte is the father of Lane Kiffin, FAU's head coach, and has coached for over 30 years.

Despite winning numerous important games, including a Super Bowl, Kiffin was as pumped up as a 77-year-old can be, showing off a pretty smooth jig as his players circled around and serenaded him. And while kids are usually embarrassed by their dad's dance moves, Lane was impressed.

Get down, old fella.