Watch: 77-year-old Monte Kiffin Led a Locker Room Dance Party After FAU's Win

Kiffin, 77, showed off some old-school moves on Saturday.

By Nihal Kolur
October 23, 2017

Watching coaches dance with their players never gets old.

Monte Kiffin, a defensive assistant at Florida Atlantic University, is 77 years old. But that didn't stop him from busting a move with his team after FAU broke their school record for points in a game with a 69-31 victory over North Texas on Saturday.

Monte is the father of Lane Kiffin, FAU's head coach, and has coached for over 30 years. 

Despite winning numerous important games, including a Super Bowl, Kiffin was as pumped up as a 77-year-old can be, showing off a pretty smooth jig as his players circled around and serenaded him. And while kids are usually embarrassed by their dad's dance moves, Lane was impressed.

Get down, old fella. 

