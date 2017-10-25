Alabama head coach Nick Saban topped USA Today's 2017 highest-paid coach in college football list, earning $11,132,000 in total pay.

Clemson's Dabo Swinney sits in second with $8,526,800 after leading the Tigers to the 2017 National Championship over Saban's Crimson Tide.

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh comes in third with $7,004,000. He led the Wolverines to a 10-3 season and an Orange Bowl Classic loss to Florida State.

The Top-10 had two coaches each from the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and the Pac-12.

Below is the list of the top 10 coaches and their total salary:

1. Nick Saban, Alabama — $11,132,000

2. Dabo Swinney, Clemson — $8,526,800

3. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan — $7,004,000

4. Urban Meyer, Ohio State — $6,431,240

5. Rich Rodriguiz, Arizona — $6,031,563

6. Jimbo Fisher, Florida State — $5,700,000

7. David Shaw, Stanford — $5,680,441

8. Tom Herman, Texas — $5,486,316

9. Gary Patterson, TCU — $5,0104,077

10. Kevin Sumlin, Texas A&M — $5,000,000