Nick Saban Tops List of Highest-Paid College Football Coaches

Here are the highest-paid college football coaches. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 25, 2017

Alabama head coach Nick Saban topped USA Today's 2017 highest-paid coach in college football list, earning $11,132,000 in total pay. 

Clemson's Dabo Swinney sits in second with $8,526,800 after leading the Tigers to the 2017 National Championship over Saban's Crimson Tide.

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh comes in third with $7,004,000. He led the Wolverines to a 10-3 season and an Orange Bowl Classic loss to Florida State.

The Top-10 had two coaches each from the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and the Pac-12. 

College Football
The Biggest Potential Playoff Race Upset of All? Everyone Staying Unbeaten

Below is the list of the top 10 coaches and their total salary:

1. Nick Saban, Alabama —  $11,132,000

2. Dabo Swinney, Clemson —  $8,526,800

3. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan — $7,004,000

4. Urban Meyer, Ohio State — $6,431,240

5. Rich Rodriguiz, Arizona — $6,031,563

6. Jimbo Fisher, Florida State — $5,700,000

7. David Shaw, Stanford — $5,680,441

8. Tom Herman, Texas — $5,486,316

9. Gary Patterson, TCU — $5,0104,077

10. Kevin Sumlin, Texas A&M — $5,000,000

 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters