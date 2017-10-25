Tennessee's John Kelly, Will Ignont Suspended for Kentucky Game

Tennessee has suspended running back John Kelly and linebacker Will Ignont for the Kentucky game. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 25, 2017

Just hours after both players were cited for marijuana possession on Tuesday night, Tennessee coach Butch Jones announced that running back John Kelly and linebacker Will Ignont have been suspended for the Kentucky game on Saturday. 

"John Kelly and Will Ignont will be suspended for the Kentucky game as a result of the incident on Tuesday night," Jones said in a statement. "Members of our football team have a responsibility to represent the University of Tennessee in a first-class manner. I met with John and Will and they understand their actions were unacceptable." 

Knoxville police officers pulled over a car Kelly was driving around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday because a headlight was out, per a statement provided to ESPN. The officers then smelled a strong scent of marijuana, so they asked Kelly to step out of the car. He consented to a search, during which officers discovered a bag with a substance believed to be roughly 4.6 grams of marijuana as well as a glass pipe, according to the statement. Neither player claimed ownership to either the pipe or the marijuana, so officers charged each with possession of one item. 

Kelly, a junior, leads the Volunteers with 615 rushing yards and six touchdowns, and he's also second on the team with 255 receiving yards. Ignont, a freshman, has three tackles on the year. 

Tennesse is coming off three straight SEC losses. Kelly and Ignont are eligible to return when Tennessee plays Southern Mississippi on Nov. 4.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters