Just hours after both players were cited for marijuana possession on Tuesday night, Tennessee coach Butch Jones announced that running back John Kelly and linebacker Will Ignont have been suspended for the Kentucky game on Saturday.

"John Kelly and Will Ignont will be suspended for the Kentucky game as a result of the incident on Tuesday night," Jones said in a statement. "Members of our football team have a responsibility to represent the University of Tennessee in a first-class manner. I met with John and Will and they understand their actions were unacceptable."

Knoxville police officers pulled over a car Kelly was driving around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday because a headlight was out, per a statement provided to ESPN. The officers then smelled a strong scent of marijuana, so they asked Kelly to step out of the car. He consented to a search, during which officers discovered a bag with a substance believed to be roughly 4.6 grams of marijuana as well as a glass pipe, according to the statement. Neither player claimed ownership to either the pipe or the marijuana, so officers charged each with possession of one item.

Kelly, a junior, leads the Volunteers with 615 rushing yards and six touchdowns, and he's also second on the team with 255 receiving yards. Ignont, a freshman, has three tackles on the year.

Tennesse is coming off three straight SEC losses. Kelly and Ignont are eligible to return when Tennessee plays Southern Mississippi on Nov. 4.