Wisconsin travels to Champaign, Ill., on Saturday to face Illinois in the Illini's homecoming matchup.

No. 5 Wisconsin is undefeated, coming off a 38–13 win over Maryland. It's the Badgers' first 7–0 start since 2004. Freshman running back Jonathan Taylor recorded his fifth 100-plus rushing performance against Maryland, recording 126 yards.

Illinois (2–5) has struggled this season, losing its last game 24–17 to Minnesota. The Illini have not won a Big Ten contest yet. A young team, Illinois has started more freshmen (14) than any other team in the country.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Saturday, Oct. 28, Noon ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Next Three Games:

Wisconsin: at Indiana (11/4), vs. Iowa (11/11), vs. Michigan (11/18)

Illinois: at Purdue (11/4), vs. Indiana (11/11), at Ohio State (11/18)