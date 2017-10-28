How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Illinois on Oct. 28.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 28, 2017

Wisconsin travels to Champaign, Ill., on Saturday to face Illinois in the Illini's homecoming matchup.

No. 5 Wisconsin is undefeated, coming off a 38–13 win over Maryland. It's the Badgers' first 7–0 start since 2004. Freshman running back Jonathan Taylor recorded his fifth 100-plus rushing performance against Maryland, recording 126 yards. 

Illinois (2–5) has struggled this season, losing its last game 24–17 to Minnesota. The Illini have not won a Big Ten contest yet. A young team, Illinois has started more freshmen (14) than any other team in the country.

Find out how to watch the game below.

College Football
Jonathan Taylor Is Wisconsin's 'Diamond', and the Badgers' Opponents Are Paying for It

How to Watch:

Game Time: Saturday, Oct. 28, Noon ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Next Three Games:

Wisconsin: at Indiana (11/4), vs. Iowa (11/11), vs. Michigan (11/18)

Illinois: at Purdue (11/4), vs. Indiana (11/11), at Ohio State (11/18)

