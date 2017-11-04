How to Watch Arizona vs. USC: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Arizona vs. USC on Nov. 4.

By Nihal Kolur
November 04, 2017

The Arizona Wildcats travel to the Coliseum to face the USC Trojans on Saturday in a Pac-12 matchup.

No. 22 Arizona (6-2, 4-1 Conf) has been a surprise this season. The Wildcats enter Saturday after a 48-17 victory over Arizona State last week and have already beaten Utah and Oregon St. as well. Their only two losses have come against ranked opponents Notre Dame and Washington State.

No. 17 USC (7-2, 5-1 Conf) has seen some accuracy struggles from quarterback Sam Darnold (20 touchdowns, 10 interceptions), but the Trojans have managed to win four straight games including a blowout victory against No. 15 ranked Washington State last week. USC will look to ride running back Ronald Jones III (888 yards, 10 touchdowns) against a poor Arizona rushing defense.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

Game Time: Saturday, Nov. 4, 10:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters