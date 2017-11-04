The Arizona Wildcats travel to the Coliseum to face the USC Trojans on Saturday in a Pac-12 matchup.

No. 22 Arizona (6-2, 4-1 Conf) has been a surprise this season. The Wildcats enter Saturday after a 48-17 victory over Arizona State last week and have already beaten Utah and Oregon St. as well. Their only two losses have come against ranked opponents Notre Dame and Washington State.

No. 17 USC (7-2, 5-1 Conf) has seen some accuracy struggles from quarterback Sam Darnold (20 touchdowns, 10 interceptions), but the Trojans have managed to win four straight games including a blowout victory against No. 15 ranked Washington State last week. USC will look to ride running back Ronald Jones III (888 yards, 10 touchdowns) against a poor Arizona rushing defense.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

Game Time: Saturday, Nov. 4, 10:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN