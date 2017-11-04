In order for TCU to climb its way back into the Big 12 conference and national championship picture, they must get through a stretch of three tough games.

The first test comes Saturday against Texas, whose four losses this season have come by a combined 21 points.

The Horned Frogs' season hit a skid last week with an upset loss to Iowa State. TCU held Iowa State to 255 total yards, but turned the ball over three times and committed 11 penalties.

Texas broke a two–game losing streak with a 38–7 victory against Baylor.

TCU has won the last three games in the series, including a 50–7 victory the last time the Longhorns visited Fort Worth.

How to Watch

Time: Saturday, Nov. 4, 7:15 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can stream the game using the WatchESPN app.

Next Three Games

TCU: at Oklahoma (11/11), at Texas Tech (11/18), vs. Baylor (11/24)

Texas: vs. Kansas (11/11), at West Virginia (11/18), vs. Texas Tech (11/24)