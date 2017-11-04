How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Miami: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Miami.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 04, 2017

Virginia Tech travels to Miami to take on the Hurricanes in a primetime matchup on Saturday night. 

No. 12 Virginia Tech is coming a 24-3 win over Duke. The Hokies are 7-1 on the season. Quarterback Josh Jackson rushed for a touchdown and threw for a touchdown pass. 

No. 9 Miami is 7-0, coming off a win at North Carolina. The Hurricanes defeated the Tar Heels 24-19. Miami's winning streak is now at 16 games, earning 415 yards in total offense in the win. Quarterback Malik Rosier threw for three touchdowns. 

Find out how to watch the game of the week below.

College Football
Week 10 Picks: Who Will Get the Better of Bedlam? Will LSU Push Alabama?

How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

