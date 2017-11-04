How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Miami.

Virginia Tech travels to Miami to take on the Hurricanes in a primetime matchup on Saturday night.

No. 12 Virginia Tech is coming a 24-3 win over Duke. The Hokies are 7-1 on the season. Quarterback Josh Jackson rushed for a touchdown and threw for a touchdown pass.

No. 9 Miami is 7-0, coming off a win at North Carolina. The Hurricanes defeated the Tar Heels 24-19. Miami's winning streak is now at 16 games, earning 415 yards in total offense in the win. Quarterback Malik Rosier threw for three touchdowns.

How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN