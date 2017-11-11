Mississippi State will try to take a nine-game losing streak to Alabama when the Crimson Tide visit for a crucial SEC West matchup.

The Bulldogs need to win and hope for chaos to reach the SEC championship game, but a victory would go a long way in possibly reaching a New Year's Six bowl.

Alabama is on track to reach the College Football Playoff for the fourth straight year and are coming off a 24–10 win over LSU.

See how to watch Saturday's game below.

How to Watch

Time: Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can stream the game using the WatchESPN app.

Remaining schedule

Alabama: vs. Mercer (11/18), at Auburn (11/25)

Mississippi State: at Arkansas(11/18), vs. Ole Miss (11/23)