ESPN's College GameDay has descended upon Coral Gables, Florida, for a top 25 contest between No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 7 Miami.

Miami hosts Notre Dame for the first time since 1989, and Notre Dame hasn't won in Coral Gables since 1977.

The Fighting Irish (8-1) enter Saturday with seven straight wins. Notre Dame's offense is led by Brandon Wimbush.

The Hurricanes (8-0) are on a 13-game winning streak, not losing since last year at Notre Dame.

With College Football Playoff contention on the line, welcome back to the glory days at Miami.

Check out some of the best signs from GameDay and the clear winner from the day below:

Hey @CollegeGameDay, you can stop looking for the best sign of the day, this guy wins. #BeatND pic.twitter.com/KA5Nn9GCcu — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 11, 2017

Happens to the best of us pic.twitter.com/vONRkpCYCR — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 11, 2017

We won’t tell, we’ll just post it on Twitter pic.twitter.com/hJz39znFar — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 11, 2017

Never miss an opportunity to troll your rivals pic.twitter.com/FQUnLqtJ02 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 11, 2017

When you run into some of the cool peeps you've interacted with on this here Twitter dot com and they've made some quality GameDay signs. Morning, @CheechDad09 and @BonnieLaden ;) pic.twitter.com/C2mBPsIlPd — Christy Chirinos (@ChristyChirinos) November 11, 2017

Pope Francis of the Turnover Chain may be one of our favorites: #GameDaySigns #NDvsMIA pic.twitter.com/c8mlN1OMak — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 11, 2017

Hopefully we can all be this creative soon.