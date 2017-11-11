Best College GameDay Signs From Week 11: Notre Dame vs. Miami

The best College GameDay signs from Miami.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 11, 2017

ESPN's College GameDay has descended upon Coral Gables, Florida, for a top 25 contest between No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 7 Miami.

Miami hosts Notre Dame for the first time since 1989, and Notre Dame hasn't won in Coral Gables since 1977.

The Fighting Irish (8-1) enter Saturday with seven straight wins. Notre Dame's offense is led by Brandon Wimbush.

The Hurricanes (8-0) are on a 13-game winning streak, not losing since last year at Notre Dame.

With College Football Playoff contention on the line, welcome back to the glory days at Miami.

Check out some of the best signs from GameDay and the clear winner from the day below:

Hopefully we can all be this creative soon.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters