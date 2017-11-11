Watch: Oklahoma State Clinches Win Over Iowa State WIth Controversial End Zone Interception

Oklahoma State clinched a win over Iowa State with a controversial end zone interception

By Daniel Rapaport
November 11, 2017

Oklahoma State clinched a crucial Big 12 victory over Iowa State with a controversial end zone interception with just 32 seconds remaining. 

After coming up with a crucial stop on third down, Iowa State got the ball back on its own 13 with 2:45 left. Redshirt freshman quarterback Zeb Norland, who entered the game after the starter Kyle Kempt came out with an injury, led the Cyclones down the field on a drive that included a fourth-and-13 conversion. 

On second-and-goal from the three yard line, Norland threw a fade into the end zone, and Oklahoma State cornerback A.J. Green made the pick. The play was reviewed as referees checked for a simultaneous catch, as Green and the Iowa State receiver, Marchie Murdock, were wrestling for the ball on the ground. It was somewhat reminiscent of the infamous simultaneous catch called by replacement NFL referees in 2012.

The win keeps Oklahoma State in the race for a berth in the Big 12 championship game, while the loss realistically ends Iowa State's conference title hopes. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters