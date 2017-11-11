Oklahoma State clinched a crucial Big 12 victory over Iowa State with a controversial end zone interception with just 32 seconds remaining.

After coming up with a crucial stop on third down, Iowa State got the ball back on its own 13 with 2:45 left. Redshirt freshman quarterback Zeb Norland, who entered the game after the starter Kyle Kempt came out with an injury, led the Cyclones down the field on a drive that included a fourth-and-13 conversion.

On second-and-goal from the three yard line, Norland threw a fade into the end zone, and Oklahoma State cornerback A.J. Green made the pick. The play was reviewed as referees checked for a simultaneous catch, as Green and the Iowa State receiver, Marchie Murdock, were wrestling for the ball on the ground. It was somewhat reminiscent of the infamous simultaneous catch called by replacement NFL referees in 2012.

The win keeps Oklahoma State in the race for a berth in the Big 12 championship game, while the loss realistically ends Iowa State's conference title hopes.