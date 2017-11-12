AP Top 25: Miami Up to No. 2 After Routing Notre Dame

By Scooby Axson
November 12, 2017

Miami is back in the national conversation and back near the top of the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll.

Alabama is still No. 1, thanks to their last minute victory over Mississippi State. The Hurricanes dominated Notre Dame and are now No. 2 in the polls. It's Miami's highest ranking in the poll since the 2003 season.

Oklahoma is No. 3 after a win against TCU with Clemson and Wisconsin rounding out the top five.

Georgia, who will fall from the top of the College Football Playoff rankings after a blowout loss to Auburn, tumbled down to No. 7, one spot behind the Tigers.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Alabama
2. Miami
3. Oklahoma
4. Clemson
5. Wisconsin
6. Auburn
7. Georgia
8. Ohio State
9. Notre Dame
10. Oklahoma State
11. TCU
12. USC
13. Penn State
14. UCF
15. Washington State
16. Washington 
17. Mississippi State
18. Memphis
19. Michigan
20. Stanford
21. LSU
22. Michigan State
23. South Florida
24. West Virginia
25. NC State

