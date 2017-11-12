Miami is back in the national conversation and back near the top of the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll.

Alabama is still No. 1, thanks to their last minute victory over Mississippi State. The Hurricanes dominated Notre Dame and are now No. 2 in the polls. It's Miami's highest ranking in the poll since the 2003 season.

Oklahoma is No. 3 after a win against TCU with Clemson and Wisconsin rounding out the top five.

Georgia, who will fall from the top of the College Football Playoff rankings after a blowout loss to Auburn, tumbled down to No. 7, one spot behind the Tigers.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Miami

3. Oklahoma

4. Clemson

5. Wisconsin

6. Auburn

7. Georgia

8. Ohio State

9. Notre Dame

10. Oklahoma State

11. TCU

12. USC

13. Penn State

14. UCF

15. Washington State

16. Washington

17. Mississippi State

18. Memphis

19. Michigan

20. Stanford

21. LSU

22. Michigan State

23. South Florida

24. West Virginia

25. NC State