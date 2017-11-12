Four top-10 teams fell in Week 11, altering the shape of the playoff race and creating a ripple effect that trickles all the way down to December’s first wave of bowl games through the various conference postseason contracts that fill out the lineup beyond the New Year’s Six bowls. After suffering its first loss of the season in humbling fashion, Georgia’s playoff hopes are still very much alive, but if the Bulldogs can’t upend Alabama or Auburn in the SEC title game, they’re still set up well to land in a marquee bowl—and push another conference’s second- or third-best team out of the New Year’s Six. Whichever conference that would be may have an opportunity to pick up a bowl slot or two from the bottom of the SEC pecking order, where losses by Tennessee, Arkansas and Vanderbilt have increased the likelihood that the league won’t be able to fill all of its bowl slots. In any case, the dream scenario in which the SEC lands two of the four playoff spots seems to be off the table—for now.

Below, the latest look at the projected (but far from official) matchups for all 39 bowl games leading up to the College Football Playoff national championship in Atlanta on Jan. 8. Because they take into account predicted results for the final weeks of the regular season, these projections won’t change when the new playoff rankings come out on Tuesday.

Saturday, Dec. 16

R + L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans (1 p.m., ESPN)

Sun Belt vs. C-USA

Troy vs. Southern Mississippi

AutoNation Cure Bowl, Orlando, Fla. (2:30 p.m., CBSSN)

AAC vs. Sun Belt

South Florida vs. Appalachian State

Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas (3:30 p.m., ABC)

​MWC vs. Pac-12

Boise State vs. Arizona State

Gildan New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque (4:30 p.m., ESPN)

C-USA vs. MWC

UTSA vs. San Diego State

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl, Montgomery, Ala. (8 p.m., ESPN)

MAC vs. Sun Belt

Toledo vs. Georgia State

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, Fla. (7 p.m., ESPN)

AAC vs. C-USA

Temple vs. Florida International

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Frisco Bowl, Frisco, Texas (8 p.m., ESPN)

AAC vs. C-USA/MAC/MWC/BYU

Houston vs. Middle Tennessee

Thursday, Dec. 21

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, St. Petersburg, Fla. (8 p.m., ESPN)

C-USA vs. AAC

Marshall vs. Akron

Friday, Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, Bahamas (12:30 p.m., ESPN)

C-USA vs. MAC

Florida Atlantic vs. Northern Illinois

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise (4 p.m., ESPN)

MAC vs. MWC

Western Michigan vs. Colorado State

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham, Ala. (12 p.m., ESPN)

AAC vs. SEC

Memphis vs. Boston College

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, Texas (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Army vs. C-USA

Army vs. Oregon

Dollar General Bowl, Mobile, Ala. (7 p.m., ESPN)

MAC vs. Sun Belt

Ohio vs. Arkansas State

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl, Honolulu, (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

AAC vs. MWC

SMU vs. Fresno State

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl, Dallas (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. Big Ten

Texas Tech vs. North Texas

Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten

Virginia vs. Central Michigan

Cactus Bowl, Phoenix (9 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Kansas State vs. Utah

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl, Shreveport, La. (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. SEC

Florida State vs. UAB

New Era Pinstripe Bowl, New York (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten

Georgia Tech vs. Michigan State

Foster Farms Bowl, Santa Clara, Calif. (8 p.m., FOX)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Indiana vs. Washington

Texas Bowl, Houston (9 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. SEC

Texas vs. Cal

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman, Annapolis, Md. (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. AAC

Virginia vs. Navy

Camping World Bowl, Orlando, Fla. (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big 12

NC State vs. Iowa State

Valero Alamo Bowl, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Pac-12 vs. Big 12

Washington State vs. TCU

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, San Diego (9 p.m., FS1)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Northwestern vs. Stanford

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl, Charlotte, N.C. (1 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. SEC

Wake Forest vs. Kentucky

Hyundai Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas (2 p.m., CBS)

ACC vs. Pac-12

Louisville vs. Arizona

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, Nashville, Tenn. (4:30 p.m., ESPN)

SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC

Texas A&M vs. Iowa

Arizona Bowl, Tucson, Ariz. (5:30 p.m., CBSSN)

Sun Belt vs. MWC

New Mexico State vs. Wyoming

Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl, Jacksonville, Fla. (12 p.m., ESPN)

SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC

LSU vs. Virginia Tech

AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Tenn. (12:30 p.m., ABC)

Big 12 vs. SEC

West Virginia vs. Missouri

Monday, Jan. 1, 2018

Outback Bowl, Tampa, Fla. (12 p.m., ESPN2)

Big Ten vs. SEC

Michigan vs. South Carolina

Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla. (1 p.m., ABC)

SEC vs. ACC/Big Ten

Mississippi State vs. Penn State

New Year's Six Bowls

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Arlington, Texas (Dec. 29, 8:30 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. At-large

Auburn vs. Notre Dame

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 30, 4 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. At-large

USC vs. Oklahoma State

Capital One Orange Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Dec. 30, 8 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame

Clemson vs. Georgia

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Jan. 1, 12:30 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. At-Large

UCF vs. Ohio State

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual, Pasadena, Calif. (Jan. 1, 5 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Oklahoma vs. Miami

Allstate Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Alabama vs. Wisconsin

College Football Playoff National Championship, Atlanta (Jan. 8, 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner