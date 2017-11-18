Jon Gruden head coaching rumors are hot in the streets of Knoxville and one of the reasons was because of fake news coming from a Tennessee barbeque restaurant.

People were tweeting that Gruden and Peyton Manning were spotted at Calhoun's, a BBQ restaurant close to Neyland Stadium. The restaurant also retweeted some of the tweets.

My college roommate is a manager at Calhoun's on the river. He confirms Gruden and Manning were there tonight. — Patrick Murray (@PatMurrayWBIR) November 18, 2017

Calhoun’s management confirms with me that Jon Gruden was at their Calhoun’s on the river location earlier and that he requested privacy. — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) November 18, 2017

Calhoun's issued the following statement on Saturday night to apologize for spreading the false information.

"Final word: Tonight we received word from our management team that Jon Gruden was dining at our restaurant with Peyton Manning. We got excited. We posted something about it. Afterwards, a staff member notified us that they weren't so sure it was him. This is all we know at this moment. We apologize for the misunderstanding. It was never our intention to spread rumors. We are very proud of our relationship with the University of Tennessee and its athletic teams. We are just as disappointed as everyone else about the uncertainty."

An ESPN spokesman tweeted that Gruden was in Seattle preparing for the Monday Night Football broadcast ahead of the game between the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons.

