How to Watch Ohio State vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Ohio State vs. Illinois on Nov. 18.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 18, 2017

Illinois travels to Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 8 Ohio State in a Saturday afternoon matchup. 

Ohio State (8–2) is coming off a 48–3 thrashing over Michigan State. Running backs Mike Weber and J.K. Dobbins each had over 100 yards on the day. The Buckeyes have two losses on the season—to No. 3 Oklahoma and unranked Iowa.

Illinois (2–8) hasn't won a game since Sept. 9, against Western Kentucky. The Illini remain winless in the Big Ten, after losing 24–14 last weekend to Indiana. The Illini last defeated the then No. 1 Buckeyes in 2007.

Ohio State won the last meeting between the two teams in 2015.

See how to watch the game below:

College Football
Playoff Rankings Preview: Get Ready to Talk About Ohio State Again

How to Watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Next Game

Ohio State: at Michigan (11/25)

Illinois: vs Northwestern (11/25)

