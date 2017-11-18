Figure out how to watch Ohio State vs. Illinois on Nov. 18.
Illinois travels to Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 8 Ohio State in a Saturday afternoon matchup.
Ohio State (8–2) is coming off a 48–3 thrashing over Michigan State. Running backs Mike Weber and J.K. Dobbins each had over 100 yards on the day. The Buckeyes have two losses on the season—to No. 3 Oklahoma and unranked Iowa.
Illinois (2–8) hasn't won a game since Sept. 9, against Western Kentucky. The Illini remain winless in the Big Ten, after losing 24–14 last weekend to Indiana. The Illini last defeated the then No. 1 Buckeyes in 2007.
Ohio State won the last meeting between the two teams in 2015.
See how to watch the game below:
How to Watch
Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
TV channel: ABC
Live stream: WatchESPN
Next Game
Ohio State: at Michigan (11/25)
Illinois: vs Northwestern (11/25)