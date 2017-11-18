Illinois travels to Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 8 Ohio State in a Saturday afternoon matchup.

Ohio State (8–2) is coming off a 48–3 thrashing over Michigan State. Running backs Mike Weber and J.K. Dobbins each had over 100 yards on the day. The Buckeyes have two losses on the season—to No. 3 Oklahoma and unranked Iowa.

Illinois (2–8) hasn't won a game since Sept. 9, against Western Kentucky. The Illini remain winless in the Big Ten, after losing 24–14 last weekend to Indiana. The Illini last defeated the then No. 1 Buckeyes in 2007.

Ohio State won the last meeting between the two teams in 2015.

See how to watch the game below:

How to Watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Next Game

Ohio State: at Michigan (11/25)

Illinois: vs Northwestern (11/25)