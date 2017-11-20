Will Grier's Status for West Virginia's Bowl Game Uncertain After Surgery

West Virginia isn't sure it will have its starting QB back this year after a grisly injury in the loss to Texas.

By Bruce Feldman
November 20, 2017

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier had surgery to repair a broken middle finger on his throwing hand over the weekend and is expected to be sidelined around a month. His status for the Mountaineers’ bowl game is questionable, a source told SI Monday morning.

Grier injured his finger trying to run into the end zone Saturday against Texas. He was replaced by backup Chris Chugunov in a 28–14 loss that dropped the Mountaineers to 7–4.

A 6' 2", 210-pound junior transfer who started his college career in Florida, Grier has had a huge season in Morgantown, throwing 34 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions while passing for 3,490 yards.

