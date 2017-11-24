Virginia and Virginia Tech clash on Friday in an ACC rivalry matchup.

Virginia Tech (8-3, 4-3 Conf) enters Friday in second place on the ACC Coastal standings after a 20-14 victory over Pittsburgh last week. The Hokies have allowed just 14.7 points per game on the season, one of the stingiest defenses in the ACC.

Virginia (6-5, 3-4 Conf) gave No. 3 Miami a scare in a 44-28 loss last week. The Cavaliers have lost four out of their last five games, with the lone win coming against Georgia Tech in early November.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Friday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN