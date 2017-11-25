Auburn Fans Cover Toomer's Corner With Toilet Paper Following Iron Bowl Win

Auburn fans covered Toomer's Corner with toilet paper, which created a surreal visual. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 25, 2017

Auburn fans have reason to be excited; on Saturday, the No. 6 Tigers beat their archrival and top-ranked Alabama to clinch the SEC West and keep its playoff hopes alive. 

Auburn fans have an awesome celebratory tradition—after big wins, the fans cover Toomer's Corner, which unofficially separates the city of Auburn from the campus, with toilet paper. Lots and lots and lots and tons of toiler paper. 

The backstory behind this tradition is really awesome. From auburntigers.com

The intersection, which marks the transition from downtown Auburn to the university campus, is known as Toomer's Corner. It is named after former State Senator "Shel" Toomer (a halfback on Auburn's first football team in 1892) who founded Toomer's Drugs in 1896. Toomer's Drugs is a small business on the corner that has been an Auburn landmark for over 130 years.

The tradition of rolling Toomer's Corner is said to have begun when Toomer's Drugs had the only telegraph in the city. During away football games, when employees of the local drug store received news of a win, they would throw the ticker tape from the telegraph onto the power lines.

The beginning of the tradition of throwing toilet paper into the trees, power lines and every other stationary object on the corner is open to debate.

That corner is also the site of one of the nastier chapter's in this rivalry's long history. Back in 2010, some despicable Alabama fans poisoned the Oak trees on the corner, but Auburn rallied to replant the trees. And now they beat Alabama to keep their national championship hopes alive and possibly end Alabama's.

Celebrate good times. 

