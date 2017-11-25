Urban Meyer Says J.T. Barrett's Injury Was Caused by a Camera On Sideline

"Too many damn people on the sideline," Meyer said. "I'm so angry right now." 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 25, 2017

Urban Meyer said J.T. Barrett's meniscus injury, which forced him out of Ohio State's 31-20 victory over Michigan in the third quarter, was caused by a camera on the sideline. 

Barrett appeared to suffer the injury during a rush attempt in the third quarter. He stayed down on the field before limping off, and he did not return after he was replaced by Dwayne Haskins. 

Barrett, a senior, was just three of eight for 30 passing yards and a touchdown. He did rush for 67 yards and a touchdown. Haskins played solidly after replacing Barrett, completing six of seven passes for 94 yards, and guided the Buckeyes back from a 20-14 deficit to secure the victory. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters