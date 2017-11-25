Urban Meyer said J.T. Barrett's meniscus injury, which forced him out of Ohio State's 31-20 victory over Michigan in the third quarter, was caused by a camera on the sideline.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said J.T. Barrett was injured by a camera on the sideline. “Too many damn people on the sideline. I’m so angry right now.” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 25, 2017

Barrett appeared to suffer the injury during a rush attempt in the third quarter. He stayed down on the field before limping off, and he did not return after he was replaced by Dwayne Haskins.

Barrett, a senior, was just three of eight for 30 passing yards and a touchdown. He did rush for 67 yards and a touchdown. Haskins played solidly after replacing Barrett, completing six of seven passes for 94 yards, and guided the Buckeyes back from a 20-14 deficit to secure the victory.