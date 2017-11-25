Report: Giants CB Eli Apple Considered Walking Away From Team After Criticism

Apple was reportedly so fed up with criticism that he considered leaving the team. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 25, 2017

Giants cornerback was so fed up with criticism during a team film session that he considered walking out of the facility, according to a report from the New York Post. 

Apple, whom the Giants selected with the tenth overall pick in the 2016 draft, has struggled in his second year with the team. The film study happened after the Giants loss 31-21 to the then-winless 49ers, and multiple players were upset with what looked like a lack of effort. From the post report: 

On the first, Apple allowed himself to get blocked out of bounds and did not fight hard enough, or at all, to get back into the play. The second was the most egregious, with Apple and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie serving as gunners on the punt coverage team. The film showed Rodgers-Cromartie, 31, fighting to defeat the blocking and get down the field. The film also showed Apple, 22, not fighting to do the same.

Teammates lit into Apple for his lack of effort on these plays and he was so taken aback that on two separate occasions, he threatened to walk out of the team facility. He had a discussion with McAdoo, ultimately decided to stay in the building and participated in practice that afternoon.

Apple did not report to the facility the next two days as he attended to his mother, who underwent brain surgery. The Post report suggests that Apple's frustration also contributed to the absence. 

The Giants, now 2-8, play the Raiders next Sunday. 

