Clemson jumps up to No. 1 in new AP Top 25 poll after top two teams lose
Clemson is the No. 1 in this week's Associated Press college football poll after beating South Carolina.
The Tigers are up three spots after the top two teams, Alabama and Miami lost conference road games this weekend.
Oklahoma is No. 2, followed by Wisconsin and Auburn, who scored their second win over a top-ranked team by throttling the Crimson Tide, who dropped down to No. 5
Miami, who lost to Pittsburgh 24–14, is now ranked No. 7.
Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:
1. Clemson
2. Oklahoma
3. Wisconsin
4. Auburn
5. Alabama
6. Georgia
7. Miami (FL)
8. Ohio State
9. Penn State
10. TCU
11. USC
12. UCF
13. Washington
14. Stanford
15. Notre Dame
16. Memphis
17. LSU
18. Oklahoma State
19. Michigan State
20. Northwestern
21. Washington State
22. Virginia Tech
23. South Florida
24. Mississippi State
25. Fresno State