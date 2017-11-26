AP Top 25: Clemson Jumps Up to No. 1

Clemson jumps up to No. 1 in new AP Top 25 poll after top two teams lose

By Scooby Axson
November 26, 2017

Clemson is the No. 1 in this week's Associated Press college football poll after beating South Carolina.

The Tigers are up three spots after the top two teams, Alabama and Miami lost conference road games this weekend.

Oklahoma is No. 2, followed by Wisconsin and Auburn, who scored their second win over a top-ranked team by throttling the Crimson Tide, who dropped down to No. 5

Miami, who lost to Pittsburgh 24–14, is now ranked No. 7.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Clemson
2. Oklahoma
3. Wisconsin
4. Auburn
5. Alabama
6. Georgia
7. Miami (FL)
8. Ohio State
9. Penn State
10. TCU
11. USC
12. UCF
13. Washington
14. Stanford
15. Notre Dame
16. Memphis
17. LSU
18. Oklahoma State
19. Michigan State
20. Northwestern
21. Washington State
22. Virginia Tech
23. South Florida
24. Mississippi State
25. Fresno State

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters