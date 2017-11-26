Clemson is the No. 1 in this week's Associated Press college football poll after beating South Carolina.

The Tigers are up three spots after the top two teams, Alabama and Miami lost conference road games this weekend.

Oklahoma is No. 2, followed by Wisconsin and Auburn, who scored their second win over a top-ranked team by throttling the Crimson Tide, who dropped down to No. 5

Miami, who lost to Pittsburgh 24–14, is now ranked No. 7.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Oklahoma

3. Wisconsin

4. Auburn

5. Alabama

6. Georgia

7. Miami (FL)

8. Ohio State

9. Penn State

10. TCU

11. USC

12. UCF

13. Washington

14. Stanford

15. Notre Dame

16. Memphis

17. LSU

18. Oklahoma State

19. Michigan State

20. Northwestern

21. Washington State

22. Virginia Tech

23. South Florida

24. Mississippi State

25. Fresno State