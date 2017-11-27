Rice Firing Head Coach David Bailiff

Bailiff had coached at Rice since 2007.

By Bruce Feldman
November 27, 2017

Rice will dismiss head coach David Bailiff Monday, multiple sources have told SI.

Bailiff had been the Owls’ coach since 2007. He went 57–80 and led the Owls to a 10–3 season in ’08 and a 10–4 finish in ’13. However, his teams were just 4–20 the past two years, going 1–11 this season, capped off with a 30–14 loss to North Texas on Saturday.

Among the candidates expected to get consideration for the Rice vacancy are Stanford defensive coordinator Lance Anderson as well as Cardinal offensive coordinator Mike Bloomgren and South Carolina OC Kurt Roper, a former Owls player. Navy OC Ivin Jasper is also expected to be a strong candidate, but it’s uncertain whether he’d leave his current job for it.

Prior to Rice, Bailiff served as the head coach of Texas State.

In his 11 seasons with the team, the former Southwestern Texas State offensive lineman finished with a record above .500 just four times. This year, Rice’s lone win came against winless UTEP on its way to a sixth-place finish in the C-USA West standings.

