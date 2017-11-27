Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer says he stands by his defensive coordinator Greg Schiano after Tennessee passed on hiring him as their new head football coach.

Schiano had a deal in place with Tennessee on Sunday, but after reports surfaced that Schiano would be the new coach, fans, lawmakers and others voiced their displeasure about the impending hire.

"I'm not angry, but I'll make this comment: He's an elite father, an elite football coach and an elite friend and I stand by my coach," Meyer said.

The anger appears to have come from news Schiano allegedly had ties to the Penn State scandal involving former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky. Schiano spent five seasons as an assistant for Penn State.

Tennessee athletic director John Currie said that the school did a thorough vetting process on Schiano.

"We carefully interviewed and vetted him, as we do candidates for all positions," Currie said in the statement. "He received the highest recommendations for character, family values and commitment to academic achievement and student-athlete welfare from his current and former athletics directors, players, coaching colleagues and experienced media figures."