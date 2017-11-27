Urban Meyer on Greg Schiano: 'I Stand By My Coach'

Urban Meyer on Greg Schiano: 'I Stand By My Coach'

By Scooby Axson
November 27, 2017

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer says he stands by his defensive coordinator Greg Schiano after Tennessee passed on hiring him as their new head football coach.

Schiano had a deal in place with Tennessee on Sunday, but after reports surfaced that Schiano would be the new coach, fans, lawmakers and others voiced their displeasure about the impending hire.

"I'm not angry, but I'll make this comment: He's an elite father, an elite football coach and an elite friend and I stand by my coach," Meyer said.

College Football
The Lessons and Warnings of Tennessee's Greg Schiano Saga

The anger appears to have come from news Schiano allegedly had ties to the Penn State scandal involving former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky. Schiano spent five seasons as an assistant for Penn State.

Tennessee athletic director John Currie said that the school did a thorough vetting process on Schiano.

"We carefully interviewed and vetted him, as we do candidates for all positions," Currie said in the statement. "He received the highest recommendations for character, family values and commitment to academic achievement and student-athlete welfare from his current and former athletics directors, players, coaching colleagues and experienced media figures."

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters