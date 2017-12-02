One final Saturday. That’s all that’s left until college football’s one-of-a-kind postseason is set, with unique bowl games around the nation leading up to the fourth edition of the College Football Playoff. First, we have some conference titles to decide. Oklahoma, Clemson, Miami, Auburn, Georgia and Wisconsin enter their final game knowing they should make the final four with a win, while Ohio State harbors hopes it can still cause havoc and Alabama watches it all nervously from a distance.

Below, you’ll find our projections for all 39 bowl games leading up to the College Football Playoff national championship in Atlanta on Jan. 8. As Saturday’s results go final and any lower-tier bowl matchups are announced, these projections will be updated, and officially confirmed bowl announcements will be bolded (starting with the Bahamas Bowl and half of the Armed Forces Bowl). From there, the College Football Playoff selection show will sort out the rest.

2017 Bowl Schedule

Saturday, Dec. 16

R + L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans (1 p.m., ESPN)

Sun Belt vs. C-USA

Prediction: Troy vs. Southern Mississippi

AutoNation Cure Bowl, Orlando, Fla. (2:30 p.m., CBSSN)

AAC vs. Sun Belt

Prediction: Middle Tennessee vs. Georgia State

Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas (3:30 p.m., ABC)

​MWC vs. Pac-12

Prediction: Boise State vs. Arizona

Gildan New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque (4:30 p.m., ESPN)

C-USA vs. MWC

Prediction: UTSA vs. Utah State

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl, Montgomery, Ala. (8 p.m., ESPN)

MAC vs. Sun Belt

Prediction: Akron vs. Arkansas State

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, Fla. (7 p.m., ESPN)

AAC vs. C-USA

Prediction: SMU vs. Florida Atlantic

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Frisco Bowl, Frisco, Texas (8 p.m., ESPN)

AAC vs. C-USA/MAC/MWC/BYU

Prediction: Houston vs. Marshall

Thursday, Dec. 21

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, St. Petersburg, Fla. (8 p.m., ESPN)

C-USA vs. AAC

Prediction: Florida International vs. Temple

Friday, Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl, Nassau, Bahamas (12:30 p.m., ESPN)

C-USA vs. MAC

Matchup: UAB vs. Ohio

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise (4 p.m., ESPN)

MAC vs. MWC

Prediction: Northern Illinois vs. Colorado State

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham, Ala. (12 p.m., ESPN)

AAC vs. SEC

Prediction: Memphis vs. Duke

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, Texas (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Army vs. C-USA

Prediction: Army vs. Western Kentucky

Dollar General Bowl, Mobile, Ala. (7 p.m., ESPN)

MAC vs. Sun Belt

Prediction: Toledo vs. Appalachian State

Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl, Honolulu, (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

AAC vs. MWC

Prediction: Navy vs. San Diego State

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl, Dallas (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. Big Ten

Prediction: Texas Tech vs. North Texas

Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten

Prediction: Virginia vs. Central Michigan

Cactus Bowl, Phoenix (9 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Prediction: Kansas State vs. Arizona State

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Walk-On's Independence Bowl, Shreveport, La. (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. SEC

Prediction: Boston College vs. UCLA

New Era Pinstripe Bowl, New York (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten

Prediction: Virginia Tech vs. Purdue

Foster Farms Bowl, Santa Clara, Calif. (8 p.m., FOX)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Prediction: Fresno State vs. Washington State

Texas Bowl, Houston (9 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. SEC

Prediction: Texas vs. Utah

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman, Annapolis, Md. (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. AAC

Prediction: Florida State vs. South Florida

Camping World Bowl, Orlando, Fla. (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big 12

Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State

Valero Alamo Bowl, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Pac-12 vs. Big 12

Prediction: Stanford vs. Oklahoma State

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, San Diego (9 p.m., FS1)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Prediction: Northwestern vs. Washington

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl, Charlotte, N.C. (1 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. SEC

Prediction: Wake Forest vs. Kentucky

Hyundai Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas (2 p.m., CBS)

ACC vs. Pac-12

Prediction: NC State vs. Oregon

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, Nashville, Tenn. (4:30 p.m., ESPN)

SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC

Prediction: Texas A&M vs. Iowa

Arizona Bowl, Tucson, Ariz. (5:30 p.m., CBSSN)

Sun Belt vs. MWC

Prediction: New Mexico State vs. Wyoming

Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl, Jacksonville, Fla. (12 p.m., ESPN)

SEC vs. Big Ten or ACC

Prediction: LSU vs. Louisville

AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Tenn. (12:30 p.m., ABC)

Big 12 vs. SEC

Prediction: West Virginia vs. Missouri

Monday, Jan. 1, 2018

Outback Bowl, Tampa, Fla. (12 p.m., ESPN2)

Big Ten vs. SEC

Prediction: Michigan vs. South Carolina

Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla. (1 p.m., ABC)

SEC vs. ACC/Big Ten

Prediction: Mississippi State vs. Michigan State

New Year's Six Bowls

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Arlington, Texas (Dec. 29, 8:30 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. At-large

Prediction: Penn State vs. TCU

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 30, 4 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. At-large

Prediction: USC vs. Georgia

Capital One Orange Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Dec. 30, 8 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame

Prediction: Miami vs. Alabama

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Jan. 1, 12:30 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. At-Large

Prediction: UCF vs. Ohio State

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual, Pasadena, Calif. (Jan. 1, 5 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Prediction: Oklahoma vs. Auburn

Allstate Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Prediction: Clemson vs. Wisconsin

College Football Playoff National Championship, Atlanta (Jan. 8, 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner