Multiple controversial calls have gone against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game against Auburn.

Pick penalty nullifies touchdown, Georgia settles for field goal

With the game tied 7-7 with just under six minutes left in the first half, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm found Terry Godwin for what looked like a momentum-shifting touchdown. But an offensive pass interference penalty was called on Javon Wims and Georgia was pushed back to a third-and-goal at the 17. The Bulldogs would eventually settle for a field goal.

Don’t agree with the refs on this one.



Is it a pick play? Yes.

Is it pass interference? No.



The Auburn corner did exactly what Georgia wanted him to do, he pushed the receiver into the slot corner preventing him from covering outside. pic.twitter.com/kNAy1bY0Sv — Shaun Salehi (@DoubleS30) December 2, 2017

Godwin did make contact with two defenders and that contact did spring Godwin open, but it didn't look too egregious. Tough call that took a touchdown off the board.

Roughing the passer penalty nullifies interception

With just over three minutes remaining in the second quarter and Georgia up 10-7, the Bulldogs appeared to have intercepted a Jarett Stidham pass, which would have given the Bulldogs great field position and a chance to pad the lead before halftime.

The pick was nullified by a roughing the passer penalty, which was called on Jonathan Ledbetter after he drove Stidham to the ground.

I feel SICK after seeing this was called roughing the passer. pic.twitter.com/NDlhOke2Uy — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) December 2, 2017

The hit itself wasn't the issue, it was that Ledbetter used his body weight to push Ledbetter after he was already down.

Still, as evidenced by that tweet, many didn't agree with the call.

Elijah Holyfield flagged for illegal low block

Right after Auburn's Daniel Carson had a 31-yard field goal blocked in the third quarter, Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield was flagged for an illegal low hit on during a two-yard rush by quarterback Nick Chubb. The block didn't look to be anything abnormal.

Nevertheless, Georgia has found a way to whether the storm and stay in control of the game. They led 28-7 deep into the fourth quarter.