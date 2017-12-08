Sandusky's Son Sentenced to Prison For Sexually Abusing Girls

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Jerry Sandusky's son Jeffrey was sentenced to 3-6 years for sexually abusing teenage girls. 

By Associated Press
December 08, 2017

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) One of Jerry Sandusky's sons was sentenced to prison Friday after pleading guilty to pressuring a teenage girl to send him naked photos and asking her teen sister to perform a sex act.

The Centre Daily Times reported that a Pennsylvania judge sentenced 42-year-old Jeffrey Sandusky to 3+ to 6 years.

Sandusky pleaded guilty on the eve of trial in September to 14 counts, charges that included solicitation of statutory sexual assault and solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

The newspaper said Jeffrey Sandusky's attorney said there was never any physical contact between his client and the victims.

Authorities said he knew the girls through their mother, and that a year ago their father turned over incriminating text messages from Jeffrey Sandusky.

A court affidavit said Sandusky told the girl he pressured for photos last year that ''it's not weird because he studied medicine.'' Police said he directed her ''to not show these texts to anyone.''

Jeffrey Sandusky is one of the six children adopted by Jerry and Dottie Sandusky and has been a stalwart supporter of his father, often attending court events.

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is serving 30 to 60 years in prison for sexually abusing 10 boys.

The Corrections Department said Friday that Jeffrey Sandusky was fired as a Rockview State Prison guard late last month. He had been with the agency since August 2015.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters