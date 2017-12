Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and Stanford running back Bryce Love lead the Associated Press All–America Team released Monday.

Mayfield threw for 4,340 passing yards and 41 touchdowns, adding another five scores on the ground.

He led the nation in passing efficiency, completion percentage, passing yards per completion and points responsible for, capping off his season winning the Heisman Trophy and leading the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.

Love, the Heisman runner-up, was second in the nation in rushing with 1,973 yards and averaged 8.3 yards per carry.

Here is the rest of the 2017 First Team AP All–America Team, along with the second and third teams.

Offense

Quarterback – Baker Mayfield, senior, Oklahoma

Running backs – Bryce Love, junior Stanford; Rashaad Penny, senior, San Diego State

Receivers ​–- James Washington, Oklahoma State, Anthony Miller, senior, Memphis

Tight end — Mark Andrews, junior, Oklahoma

Tackles — Orlando Brown, junior, Oklahoma; Mike McGlinchey, senior, Notre Dame

Guards — Quenton Nelson, senior, Notre Dame; Braden Smith, senior, Auburn

Center – Center — Billy Price, senior, Ohio State

All-purpose player — Saquon Barkley, junior, Penn State

Placekicker — Matt Gay, junior, Utah

Defense

Ends — Bradley Chubb, senior, North Carolina State; Clelin Ferrell, sophomore, Clemson

Tackles — Hercules Mata'afa, junior, Washington State; Maurice Hurst, senior, Michigan

Linebackers — Roquan Smith, junior, Georgia; Josey Jewell, senior, Iowa; T.J. Edwards, junior, Wisconsin

Cornerbacks — Josh Jackson, junior, Iowa; Denzel Ward, junior, Ohio State

Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, junior, Alabama; DeShon Elliott, junior, Texas

Punter — Michael Dickson, junior, Texas

Second team

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, junior, Louisville

Running backs — Jonathan Taylor, freshman, Wisconsin; Kerryon Johnson, junior, Auburn

Tackles — Mitch Hyatt, junior, Clemson; Isaiah Wynn, senior, Georgia

Guards — Cody O'Connell, senior, Washington State; Will Hernandez, senior, UTEP

Center — Bradley Bozeman, senior, Alabama

Tight end — Troy Fumagalli, senior, Wisconsin

Receivers — David Sills V, junior, West Virginia; Michael Gallup, senior, Colorado State

All-purpose player — Dante Pettis, senior, Washington

Kicker — Daniel Carlson, senior, Auburn

Ends — Sutton Smith, sophomore, Northern Illinois; Nick Bosa, sophomore, Ohio State

Tackles — Ed Oliver, sophomore, Houston; Christian Wilkins, junior, Clemson

Linebackers — Malik Jefferson, junior, Texas; Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, senior, Oklahoma; Dorian O'Daniel, senior, Clemson

Cornerbacks — Jalen Davis, senior, Utah State; Carlton Davis, junior, Auburn

Safeties — Derwin James, junior, Florida State; Justin Reid, junior, Stanford

Punter — Johnny Townsend, senior, Florida

Third Team

Quarterback — Mason Rudolph, senior, Oklahoma State

Running backs — Ronald Jones II, junior, Southern California; Devin Singletary, sophomore, Florida Atlantic

Tackles — David Edwards, sophomore, Wisconsin; Jonah Williams, sophomore, Alabama

Guards — Beau Benzschawel, junior, Wisconsin; Tyrone Crowder, senior, Clemson

Center — Frank Ragnow, senior, Arkansas

Tight end — Jaylen Samuels, senior, North Carolina State

Receivers — Steve Ishmael, senior, Syracuse; A.J. Brown, sophomore, Mississippi

All-purpose player — D.J. Reed, junior, Kansas State

Kicker — Eddy Piniero, junior, Florida

Ends — Austin Bryant, junior, Clemson; Mat Boesen, senior, TCU

Tackles — Vita Vea, junior, Washington; Harrison Phillips, senior, Stanford

Linebackers — Micah Kiser, senior, Virginia; Tremaine Edmunds, junior, Virginia Tech; Devin Bush, sophomore, Michigan

Cornerbacks — Andraez Williams, redshirt freshman, LSU; Jack Jones, sophomore, Southern California

Safeties — Armani Watts, senior, Texas A&M; Quin Blanding, senior, Virginia

Punter — Mitch Wisnowsky, junior, Utah