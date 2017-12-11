Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson is planning to transfer to Michigan.

Patterson, currently in his sophomore season, made the announcement on Twitter.

A former five-star prospect, Patterson threw for 2,259 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions this season before he sustained a season-ending knee injury in late October. At the time, he led the SEC in passing yards.

Patterson also threw for 880 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions his freshman year.

Patterson and two Ole Miss teammates visited Ann Arbor, Mich., this weekend and met with Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, according to MLive.com. They also toured Michigan's football facilities and watched Michigan's basketball team beat UCLA.

It's unclear whether Patterson will be eligible to play in 2018. Transfers typically have to sit out one year, though some are able to obtain exceptions or waivers. Patterson visited Michigan after Ole Miss was penalized for NCAA violations.

Poor quarterback play held the Wolverines back this season. Michigan lost to Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin and Ohio State, all conference games marred by subpar passing performances. The elevation of redshirt freshman Brandon Peters as starter jolted the Wolverines' offense in the second half of the season, but a concussion ended his regular season prematurely. Peters is set to start Michigan's Outback Bowl matchup against South Carolina.

Dylan McCaffrey, a true freshman, could also factor in Michigan's future quarterback competition.