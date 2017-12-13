Veteran offensive line coach Jeff Grimes is leaving LSU to become the new offensive coordinator at BYU, sources tell SI. The Tigers plan on hiring James Cregg from the Los Angeles Chargers as their new offensive line coach, according to a source.

Before getting hired by the Chargers, Cregg spent three years with the Broncos (2014); Denver’s offensive line featured new starters at all five positions. Despite the changes, the Broncos allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL (17) and ranked fourth in the NFL in total offense (402.9 ypg). Tackle Ryan Clady earned his fourth-career Pro Bowl nod. The Broncos won Super Bowl 50 in Cregg’s second season in Denver.

Cregg worked together with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron during stops at Tennessee and USC. Cregg helped develop future first-rounders Tyron Smith and Matt Kalil with the Trojans.

Grimes replaces Ty Detmer who was let go after two seasons as BYU’s OC. The Cougars ranked No. 120 in offense this season.