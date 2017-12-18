Washington State and Mike Leach have agreed on a new five-year deal that will pay the coach around $4 million a year and put his salary among the top third of Pac-12 coaches, SI has learned.

The 56-year-old Leach took over a WSU program that had won a combined nine games in the four years prior. Leach is in his sixth season at Wazzu and has led the Cougars to 26 wins in the past three years and a 19–8 record in Pac-12 play. Leach was 84–43 in a decade of coaching at Texas Tech.

No. 18 WSU faces No. 16 Michigan State in the Holiday Bowl next week.

(Full disclosure: Bruce Feldman co-authored Leach’s biography Swing Your Sword.)