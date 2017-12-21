All month long in the Daily Bowl Digest, we’ll be setting the table for each day of bowl action, with game-by-game previews and a quick look back at the previous day’s action.

What happened last night: Louisiana Tech clinched its fourth-straight bowl victory, topping SMU 51-10 in the Frisco Bowl. Sophomore quarterback J'Mar Smith completed 15-of-23 passes for 216 yards and 3 touchdowns, two of those scores went to Teddy Veal, who tallied 118 yards receiving.

On Wednesday night, FIU and Temple meet at Tropicana Field in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl. Here’s what you need to know:

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, 8 p.m. ET ESPN

Why you should watch: FIU’s football program has been around for less than two decades and never won nine games in any season. Under first year coach Butch Davis, Panthers gave up more points than they scored this season. How they won eight games is a complete mystery: they have a surprisingly above average defense, a negative turnover margin, and lost to Old Dominion…at home, but once they got in the red zone, it’s a lock they are going to come away with points.

This game won’t be the most aesthetically pleasing contest, because it will be played in a baseball stadium and the two teams don’t exactly scream great football. What will be interesting is to see if the game draws more than an average Tampa Bay Rays home game and how many Bad Boy Mowers (the game’s title sponsor) commercials will fill the airwaves.

Most interesting player on the field: Alex McGough, quarterback, FIU

McGough threw for 2,791 yards and 17 touchdowns this season and also had five rushing scores. While FIU’s running attack is by committee, look for McGough, who has good size and decent arm, to be efficient. If he turns it over, it’s lights out for the Golden Panthers.