With the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl all on the line, Army decided to go for it all.

After running back Darnell Woolfolk scored on a one-yard run to cut San Diego State's lead to 35-34 with just 18 seconds reamining, coach Jeff Monken decided to go for the win rather than play for overtime. The Black Knights dialed up a jet sweep to Kell Walker, who beat the San Diego State defense to the pylon and scored the game-winning two-point conversion, which gave Army a 36-35 lead.

Extra point? Nah, Army goes for 2️⃣ and the W pic.twitter.com/PJ2Mirb7ab — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 23, 2017

San Diego State tried a miracle lateral play on the last play of the game, and a pitch backwards was intercepted and run back for a touchdown, which is how the final score got to 42-35.

Woolfolk finished with 87 yards and two touchdown on 21 carries, while quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw added 180 yards and two more scores. It was a game played primarily on the ground; the two teams combined to throw only 14 passes.

The comeback victory for Army spoiled a remarkable day for San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny, who rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns. It was his fifth consecutive game surpassing 200 rushing yards, which ties an FBS record. The other players to achieve the rare feat are Jamario Thomas (North Texas, 2004) and Heisman Trophy winners Barry Sanders (Oklahoma State, 1988) and Marcus Allen (USC, 1981).

Penny finishes his senior season with 2,248 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. He was not a Heisman finalist despite having more rushing yards and touchdowns than Stanford's Bryce Love, who finished third in the voting. Penny finished fifth.

It's the second-consecutive thrilling victory for Army. Last week, the Black Knights beat their rival Navy 14-13 when Navy kicker Bennett Moehring missed a 48-yard field goal as time expired. It was Army's second straight victory over Navy after losing 14 meetings in a row from 2002-15.

The win means Army finishes the season 10-3, the program's first 10-win season since 1996. The loss drops the Aztecs to 10-3 on the year as well.