South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers concluded his college career in grand style by throwing a game-winning touchdown against Texas Tech with :16 left in the Birmingham Bowl.

Flowers put the Bulls ahead with less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter with a 64–yard strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a touchdown.

The Red Raiders answered back, driving 85 yards in eight plays, capped off by a Nic Shimonek 25-yard scoring pass to T.J. Vasher.

Flowers, who had 311 passing yards and four touchdowns and also ran 14 times for 106 yards and another score, got the ball back with at the 25 with 1:25 left.

Flowers completed passes of 12 and 8 on the final drive and also ran for 13 yards and 21 yards on third and 10, before his game–winning 26 yard pass to a wide–open Tyre McCants.