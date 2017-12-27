Watch: Georgia Football Players, Nick Chubb Freak Out On Guardians Of The Galaxy Ride

Kirby Smart was having a blast at Disneyland. Nick Chubb...not so much.

By Chris Chavez
December 27, 2017

Nick Chubb turned 22 on Wednesday and what better way to spend it than hanging out with your teammates and head coach Kirby Smart at Disneyland before playing in the Rose Bowl.

Well...  it turns out that Chubb isn't the biggest fan of rides with an accelerated drop. The players went on the "Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!" ride, which if you haven't been to Disneyland recently is a re-theme of the famous Tower of Terror.

Enjoy the video below as Chubb braces for the worst as Pat Benatar's "Hit Me with Your Best Shot" plays.

This photo belongs in a museum.

Screenshot Twitter
 
Unless they win the national championship, you may not find a bigger smile on Smart's face and nothing on a football field will bring Chubb more fear than that series of quick drops.

