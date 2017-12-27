Kirby Smart was having a blast at Disneyland. Nick Chubb...not so much.
Nick Chubb turned 22 on Wednesday and what better way to spend it than hanging out with your teammates and head coach Kirby Smart at Disneyland before playing in the Rose Bowl.
Well... it turns out that Chubb isn't the biggest fan of rides with an accelerated drop. The players went on the "Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!" ride, which if you haven't been to Disneyland recently is a re-theme of the famous Tower of Terror.
Enjoy the video below as Chubb braces for the worst as Pat Benatar's "Hit Me with Your Best Shot" plays.
Must see:— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 28, 2017
UGA players @RoquanSmith1 @NickChubb21 @iwynn77 & @KirbySmartUGA freaking out on Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT pic.twitter.com/ixaR0dnlNw
This photo belongs in a museum.