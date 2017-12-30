Watch: Iowa State Wins Despite First Lost Fumble of the Season Coming at Worst Possible Time

Iowa State recorded its first lost fumble of the season at the worst possible time.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 30, 2017

Iowa State recorded its first lost fumble of the season at the worst possible time — on a potential game-winning touchdown with just over four minutes in the fourth quarter of the Liberty Bowl against Memphis on Saturday. 

Luckily for the Cyclones, they were able to get the ball back and hold out to win 21-20.

But the initial moments was definitely scary. The play was called a fumble on the field and after review, the play stood as called. 

It was Iowa State's first bowl win since 2009. 

 

