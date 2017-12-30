Penn State running back Saquon Barkley keeps proving why he deserves all the attention from NFL scouts after he scored a 92-yard rushing touchdown against Washington in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

It was the longest bowl run in school history for the Nittany Lions.

It was Penn State's second down with nine minutes left in the second quarter. Barkley broke free on the handoff, and no one could catch him.

​

Here's why NFL GMs everywhere are salivating over Saquon Barkley 😳 pic.twitter.com/qTpoRNXUax — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 30, 2017

His run helped put Penn State up 28–7. It's now 28–14 at the half.

Barkley has 126 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

