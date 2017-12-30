Watch: Saquon Barkley Touchdown is Longest Bowl Run in Penn State History

Saquon Barkley's run was the longest bowl run in school history for the Nittany Lions. 

By Charlotte Carroll
December 30, 2017

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley keeps proving why he deserves all the attention from NFL scouts after he scored a 92-yard rushing touchdown against Washington in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

It was the longest bowl run in school history for the Nittany Lions. 

It was Penn State's second down with nine minutes left in the second quarter. Barkley broke free on the handoff, and no one could catch him. 

His run helped put Penn State up 28–7. It's now 28–14 at the half. 

Barkley has 126 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

Follow the game here.

 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters