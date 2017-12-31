Veteran SEC defensive coordinator John Chavis is expected to become the next DC at Arkansas, sources have told SI, but there are still some details that need to be sorted out. New Razorbacks coach Chad Morris is working to fill out his staff after coming over from SMU.

The 61-year-old Chavis has spent three seasons at Texas A&M after six years at LSU in the same capacity following a 14-year run as Tennessee’s defensive coordinator. In 2011 Chavis won the Broyles Assistant Coach of the Year award while at LSU.

The Aggies ranked No. 68 in yards per play allowed. They ranked No. 51 and No. 56 in his other two seasons at A&M. Arkansas ranked No. 116 in that category this season.

The Aggies did make a lot of negative plays under Chavis, ranking No. 31 in TFLs in 2017 after ranking No. 7 and No. 3 in the nation in his first two seasons in College Station.

In his six seasons in Baton Rouge, the Tigers’ defense finish in the top 12 nationally in total defense four times (2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014).