The College Football Playoff title game will take place on Monday, Jan. 8, one week after the playoff semifinals.

Georgia is taking on Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl, while Alabama will face Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. The winners will advance to the championship.

This year's title game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The new home of the NFL's Falcons and Major League Soccer's Atlanta United opened in 2017.

The game will be televised by ESPN. Kickoff is set for around 8:30 p.m. ET.

Clemson is the defending national champion, beating Alabama in last year's title game.