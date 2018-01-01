Watch: Notre Dame Wins Citrus Bowl After Crazy Miles Boykin Touchdown Grab

Notre Dame won the Citrus Bowl 21–17 against LSU after a crazy touchdown catch from wide receiver Miles Boykin. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 01, 2018

The Fighting Irish were down 17–14 with under two minutes left in the game. Quarterback Ian Book threw to Boykin for a 55-yard touchdown that put Notre Dame ahead for good. 

Book replaced Brandon Wimbush who only threw for 52 yards. 

Book went 14–for–19 with 164 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. 

Boykin finished with 102 yards and one touchdown.

