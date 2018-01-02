No. 1 Alabama will face No. 4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl semifinal game on Saturday night, which means head coach Nick Saban is one step closer to possibly winning a record seventh national title.

The total number of national championships for the Crimson Tide varies according to the Associated Press and the NCAA. Alabama claims they have won 17 national championships, including titles in 1925, 1926, 1930, 1934 and 1941 before legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant took over. The confusion and debate among these early titles centers around the polling and ranking systems for those respective years.

Alabama claims it has won national titles in 1925, 1926, 1930, 1934, 1941, 1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979, 1992, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2018.

Here is an explainer for the titles in question

Saban won his first national championship with LSU in 2003, when the Tigers split the title with USC. Saban has won five national titles with Alabama—in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2018. Saban tied Bryant for the most all-time with six when the Tide beat Georgia in last season's title game.