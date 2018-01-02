How Many National Championships Has Alabama Won?

Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

How many college football national championships has Alabama won?

By Chris Chavez
January 02, 2018

No. 4 Alabama defeated No. 1 Clemson 24–6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game on Monday night, which means head coach Nick Saban will get another chance to win a record sixth national title.

The total number of national championships for the Crimson Tide varies according to the Associated Press and the NCAA. Alabama claims they have won 16 national championships including titles in 1925, 1926, 1930, 1934 and 1941 before legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant took over. The confusion and debate among these early titles centers around the polling and ranking systems for those respective years.

Alabama claims it has won national titles in 1925, 1926, 1930, 1934, 1941, 1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979, 1992, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2015.

Here is an explainer for the titles in question

Saban won his first national championship with LSU in 2003, when the Tigers split the title with USC. Saban has won four national titles with Alabama—in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2015. If Saban wins this year's national championship, he'll tie Bryant for the most all-time with six. Saban is currently tied for second place with Bernie Bierman and Howard Jones.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters