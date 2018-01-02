No. 4 Alabama defeated No. 1 Clemson 24–6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game on Monday night, which means head coach Nick Saban will get another chance to win a record sixth national title.

The total number of national championships for the Crimson Tide varies according to the Associated Press and the NCAA. Alabama claims they have won 16 national championships including titles in 1925, 1926, 1930, 1934 and 1941 before legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant took over. The confusion and debate among these early titles centers around the polling and ranking systems for those respective years.

Alabama claims it has won national titles in 1925, 1926, 1930, 1934, 1941, 1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979, 1992, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2015.

Here is an explainer for the titles in question

Saban won his first national championship with LSU in 2003, when the Tigers split the title with USC. Saban has won four national titles with Alabama—in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2015. If Saban wins this year's national championship, he'll tie Bryant for the most all-time with six. Saban is currently tied for second place with Bernie Bierman and Howard Jones.