Notre Dame's Mike Elko to Become Defensive Coordinator at Texas A&M

Elko's Notre Dame unit finished 48th in yards allowed and 32nd in scoring defense this season. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 04, 2018

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Mike Elko is leaving South Bend to take the same position on Jimbo Fisher's new staff at Texas A&M.

TexAgs.com first reported the news. 

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly released a statement acknowledging Elko's move shortly after reports went public. 

Elko spend just one season with the Irish, and his defensive unit finished 48th in yards allowed per game and 32nd in scoring defense. Notre Dame finished 10-3 this season and beat LSU 21-17 in the Citrus Bowl. 

Prior to joining Notre Dame, Elko was the defensive coordinator at Hofstra (2006-08), Bowling Green (2009-13) and Wake Forest (2014-16). 

Elko will be part of essentially a brand new coaching staff at A&M after head coach Kevin Sumlin was fired following the final game of the regular season. Earlier Thursday, Texas A&M announced the hiring of new offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey, who was the offensive coordinator at Memphis this season. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters