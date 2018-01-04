Notre Dame defensive coordinator Mike Elko is leaving South Bend to take the same position on Jimbo Fisher's new staff at Texas A&M.

TexAgs.com first reported the news.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly released a statement acknowledging Elko's move shortly after reports went public.

Elko spend just one season with the Irish, and his defensive unit finished 48th in yards allowed per game and 32nd in scoring defense. Notre Dame finished 10-3 this season and beat LSU 21-17 in the Citrus Bowl.

Prior to joining Notre Dame, Elko was the defensive coordinator at Hofstra (2006-08), Bowling Green (2009-13) and Wake Forest (2014-16).

Elko will be part of essentially a brand new coaching staff at A&M after head coach Kevin Sumlin was fired following the final game of the regular season. Earlier Thursday, Texas A&M announced the hiring of new offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey, who was the offensive coordinator at Memphis this season.