Watch: Bo Scarbrough Yells “F— Trump” Before National Championship Game

Bo Scarbrough had some harsh words for President Trump before the national championship game.

By Chris Chavez
January 08, 2018

Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough was apparently seen yelling "F--- Trump" before taking the field for Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship game against Georgia.

President Trump was on the field for the national anthem. Alabama and Georgia players were not on the field for the Star-Spangled Banner but came out shortly after the pregame ceremonies.

The video was shared by Sporting News. Scarbrough wears No. 9. 

Trump is expected to watch the game from a skybox overlooking the field. TideSports.com reported that Trump would make an appearance on an Alabama's radio broadcast of the game. ESPN officials said it would be unlikely that he would be interviewed during the television broadcast.

