The Georgia Bulldogs face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs have not won a national championship since they were led by freshman running back Herschel Walker in 1980.

Georgia is considered the national champion in four other seasons in at least one national poll, according to the NCAA record book. The Bulldogs were the consensus champions in 1942 and 1980 but have three other titles that are recognized by the school due to their final place in various polls. Georgia claims championships in 1927, 1942, 1946, 1968,

In 1927, Georgia went went 9–0 on the year before losing to Georgia Tech. Yale also claims a national title from that year.

Georgia won the national championship by defeating UCLA in the 1942 Rose Bowl. Ohio State, which was ranked No. 1 before the bowl games, also claims a national championship for that year.

In 1946, Georgia went undefeated and beat North Carolina in the Sugar Bowl. Notre Dame and Army claim the national championship that year despite going 8–0–1 and 9–0–1 respectively.

The 1968 Bulldogs went 8–0–2 in the regular season but then lost to Arkansas in the Sugar Bowl. They did finish the season ranked No. 1 ahead of 10–0 Ohio State in the Litkenhous poll.

Georgia completed a 12–0 record by beating Notre Dame 17–10 in the Sugar Bowl. All but three rankings crowned the Bulldogs as the national champions.