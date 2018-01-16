Washington’s Jimmy Lake will be elevated to defensive coordinator to become the Huskies’ new defensive play-caller, a source told SI.

Lake, who has been on Chris Petersen’s UW staff since 2014 coaching defensive backs and has served as a co-DC since ’16, had plenty of big opportunities to go elsewhere. This move couldn’t have happened without the selflessness of former Pete Kwiatkowski, who will now be the Huskies’ co-DC after four years in charge of the defense.

Last season under Kwiatkowski, Washington ranked fourth in the nation in yards per play allowed with 4.42. Lake, who previously had coached in the NFL with the Buccaneers and Lions, has developed Budda Baker, Sidney Jones and Kevin King into standout players. In 2017 Taylor Rapp and Jojo McIntosh blossomed into all-league DBs.