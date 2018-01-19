UTSA is expected to hire veteran Auburn staffer Al Borges as its new offensive coordinator, a source told SI.

Borges is a two-time Broyles Award finalist and was in the mix for some NFL coaching opportunities this winter. Borges will also serve as UTSA’s play-caller.

The 62-year-old Borges worked on the Tigers staff in 2017 as an offensive analyst. Most recently he was offensive coordinator at San José State (2009–10 and 2015–16), Michigan (2011–13) and San Diego State (2009–10). Quarterbacks he has tutored include first-round NFL draft picks Cade McNown and Jason Campbell.

His extensive resume before coming to Auburn includes offensive coordinator assignments at Indiana (2002–03), California (2001), UCLA (1996–2000), Oregon (1995), Boise State (1993–94), Portland State (1986–92) and Diablo Valley Community College (1985).

UTSA ranked No. 63 in the nation in yards per play in 2017 under Frank Scelfo, who was relieved of his duties late in the season.