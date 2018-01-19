The first trailer for Paterno, a biopic of former Penn State coach Joe Paterno, was released Friday.

The film will debut on HBO this spring with Academy Award-winning actor Al Pacino portraying the title character.

Paterno spent 46 years as Penn State's head coach and amassed 409 wins, the highest win total in NCAA FBS history. But his career ended ignominiously, as he was dismissed from the university for his failure to deal with the Jerry Sandusky child sex scandal properly.

Al Pacino is Joe Paterno in #PaternoHBO.

Coming this Spring. pic.twitter.com/TLoL8g4PvJ — HBO (@HBO) January 19, 2018

The film, which was shot last summer, will apparently focus on the aftermath of that scandal. It is directed by Barry Levinson, who won the Academy Award for Best Director for his work on Rain Man.

Paterno died of complications from lung cancer just two months after he was fired. He was 85.